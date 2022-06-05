Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Rapid7 worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

RPD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,040. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.