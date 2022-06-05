Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197,555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $36,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

