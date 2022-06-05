Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 122,628 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Life Storage worth $75,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

LSI opened at $116.88 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.53 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

