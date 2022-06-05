Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Avalara worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,130. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Shares of AVLR opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

