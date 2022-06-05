Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Li Auto worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

