Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,150 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $37,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

LDOS opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

