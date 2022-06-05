Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,903 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Zillow Group worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 224.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock worth $1,143,116. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
