Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $38,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $3,248,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

