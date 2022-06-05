Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,460,425 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,425 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $38,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sirius XM by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sirius XM by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 380,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

