CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of CyberArk Software worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.66 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

