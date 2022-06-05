Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $17,129,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

