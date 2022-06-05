Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

