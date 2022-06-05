Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of GoDaddy worth $38,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

