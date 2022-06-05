Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 532,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,313,000 after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

