XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of XPeng worth $39,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $6,985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC started coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 5.41.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

