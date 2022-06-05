Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 429,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

