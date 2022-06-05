Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $563.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.