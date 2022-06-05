$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.88. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

