Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

