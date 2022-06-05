Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Snap-on worth $39,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

