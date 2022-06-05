Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,478 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $39,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W opened at $58.30 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

