Nicole Kelsey Sells 8,406 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $19,670.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,366 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amyris by 92.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amyris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Amyris by 83.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 2,081,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

