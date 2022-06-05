Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Purchases $23,751.76 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.39 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 36.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 39.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

