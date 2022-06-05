Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Purchases $23,751.76 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer purchased 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MTW opened at $13.39 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
