Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cable One worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,288.59 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,499.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

