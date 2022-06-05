Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,206 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Thor Industries worth $40,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Several research firms have commented on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

