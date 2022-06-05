Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $40,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Materion by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Materion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Materion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.