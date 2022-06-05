Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.44 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Nutanix worth $40,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.