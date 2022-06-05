Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Rambus worth $40,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

