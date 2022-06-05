Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 304,570 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Yelp worth $40,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

