WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of WestRock worth $40,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

WRK opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.