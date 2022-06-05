Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 34,465 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $41,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 246.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

