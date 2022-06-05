Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.72 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $40,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 110,804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

