Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.18% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.50. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

