Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $40,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $420.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.