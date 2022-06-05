Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Shares of JLL opened at $188.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $180.30 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

