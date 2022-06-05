Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

