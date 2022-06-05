Blair William & Co. IL Has $617,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.