Blair William & Co. IL Has $610,000 Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311 over the last ninety days.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

