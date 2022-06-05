Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $41.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $41,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

