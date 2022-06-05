Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $41,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

