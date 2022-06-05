Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,394,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

