Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 427.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

