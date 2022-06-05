Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 137 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.