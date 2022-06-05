Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 137 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.