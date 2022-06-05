The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

