Blair William & Co. IL Has $622,000 Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

