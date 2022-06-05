Blair William & Co. IL Buys 725 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

