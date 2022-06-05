Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.