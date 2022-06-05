Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,280 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UDR were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

