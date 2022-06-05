Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

HLNE stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Hamilton Lane Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.