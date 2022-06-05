Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.78 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

